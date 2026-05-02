403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Says Naval Pressure on Iran Has Cost Billions in Oil Revenue
(MENAFN) A US naval operation aimed at restricting Iranian oil exports has reportedly led to billions of dollars in lost revenue for Tehran, according to a Pentagon official cited in reporting from *The Hill*, which referenced an earlier assessment attributed to Axios.
The operation, which began on April 13 in and around the Strait of Hormuz, is described as part of broader US pressure efforts under President Donald Trump during stalled negotiations with Iran.
A statement attributed to acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez said the US campaign is being carried out with sustained intensity and is intended to significantly weaken Iran’s ability to finance activities it characterizes as destabilizing in the region. He added that American forces would continue maintaining pressure.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation has involved redirecting or turning away dozens of commercial vessels since its start, with reports indicating that 45 ships have been diverted. The maritime situation has been further complicated by Iranian restrictions in the strait and US interceptions in the Gulf of Oman.
Separately, officials said Congress was notified that a ceasefire arrangement with Iran affects timelines under the War Powers Act related to the broader conflict that began earlier this year. Military leaders, including CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, have reportedly briefed President Trump on available military options.
Trump, speaking to reporters, described a choice between continued military escalation and diplomatic engagement, saying: “There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever or do we want to try and make a deal?” He also indicated a preference for a negotiated settlement.
The operation, which began on April 13 in and around the Strait of Hormuz, is described as part of broader US pressure efforts under President Donald Trump during stalled negotiations with Iran.
A statement attributed to acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez said the US campaign is being carried out with sustained intensity and is intended to significantly weaken Iran’s ability to finance activities it characterizes as destabilizing in the region. He added that American forces would continue maintaining pressure.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation has involved redirecting or turning away dozens of commercial vessels since its start, with reports indicating that 45 ships have been diverted. The maritime situation has been further complicated by Iranian restrictions in the strait and US interceptions in the Gulf of Oman.
Separately, officials said Congress was notified that a ceasefire arrangement with Iran affects timelines under the War Powers Act related to the broader conflict that began earlier this year. Military leaders, including CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, have reportedly briefed President Trump on available military options.
Trump, speaking to reporters, described a choice between continued military escalation and diplomatic engagement, saying: “There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever or do we want to try and make a deal?” He also indicated a preference for a negotiated settlement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment