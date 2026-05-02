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Most Germans Say Government Lacks Clear Iran War Strategy
(MENAFN) A large majority of Germans believe their government does not have a coherent approach to the ongoing Iran conflict, according to a survey published by Internationale Politik magazine.
The poll found that 68% of respondents think Berlin lacks a clear strategy on how to respond to the war, while 28% believe the government does have a defined position.
Support for the government’s handling of the issue varies sharply by political affiliation. Among voters of the governing Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union bloc, 54% said they believe the government has a clear direction on Iran policy. However, this view is less common among other political groups.
Within the Social Democratic Party’s support base, only 43% expressed confidence in a defined government strategy. Opposition voters were even more skeptical, with particularly high levels of doubt among supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), where 86% said they could not see a clear policy direction. Similarly, 78% of Left Party supporters and 69% of Green Party supporters shared this view.
Regional differences were also significant. In eastern Germany, only 17% of respondents said they believed the federal government had a clear approach, while 82% disagreed.
Age also appeared to shape perceptions. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, 76% said the government lacks a clear strategy, compared with 20% who felt it does.
The findings come after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz initially expressed support for the action, but has since increasingly criticized Washington, including President Donald Trump’s administration, over what he described as a lack of a coherent plan for the conflict.
The poll found that 68% of respondents think Berlin lacks a clear strategy on how to respond to the war, while 28% believe the government does have a defined position.
Support for the government’s handling of the issue varies sharply by political affiliation. Among voters of the governing Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union bloc, 54% said they believe the government has a clear direction on Iran policy. However, this view is less common among other political groups.
Within the Social Democratic Party’s support base, only 43% expressed confidence in a defined government strategy. Opposition voters were even more skeptical, with particularly high levels of doubt among supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), where 86% said they could not see a clear policy direction. Similarly, 78% of Left Party supporters and 69% of Green Party supporters shared this view.
Regional differences were also significant. In eastern Germany, only 17% of respondents said they believed the federal government had a clear approach, while 82% disagreed.
Age also appeared to shape perceptions. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, 76% said the government lacks a clear strategy, compared with 20% who felt it does.
The findings come after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz initially expressed support for the action, but has since increasingly criticized Washington, including President Donald Trump’s administration, over what he described as a lack of a coherent plan for the conflict.
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