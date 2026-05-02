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France Condemns Jerusalem Assault, Calls for End to Anti-Christian Acts
(MENAFN) France has strongly condemned a recent attack in Jerusalem involving an Israeli man and a French nun, describing the incident as unacceptable and calling for firm legal consequences.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on the US social media platform X that the assault was “odious,” expressing strong disapproval of the violence.
He said that any punishment should be strict enough to deter what he described as a rise in anti-Christian incidents in the Holy Land. Barrot added that France, given its historical role in supporting Catholic communities and protecting religious sites, cannot tolerate such acts under any circumstances.
The statement followed reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a French nun in East Jerusalem. Israeli police described the incident as racially motivated.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on the US social media platform X that the assault was “odious,” expressing strong disapproval of the violence.
He said that any punishment should be strict enough to deter what he described as a rise in anti-Christian incidents in the Holy Land. Barrot added that France, given its historical role in supporting Catholic communities and protecting religious sites, cannot tolerate such acts under any circumstances.
The statement followed reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a French nun in East Jerusalem. Israeli police described the incident as racially motivated.
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