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Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Claims
(MENAFN) A series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday reportedly killed at least 12 people, as tensions persist despite an existing ceasefire arrangement, according to Lebanese state media.
In one strike on the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district, one person was killed and seven others were injured, including three women, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Health Ministry.
Another attack hit a residential home in Louaizeh in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, resulting in three fatalities. Separately, a vehicle strike on the Kfardjal–Nabatieh road killed two more people.
Additional reports said six people were killed in the town of Shoukine, among them two Syrian nationals. In a separate overnight strike between Thursday and Friday, two civilians were killed and several others injured, including the mayor of Shoukin, Hussein Ali Ahmad. The attack also caused significant destruction to residential buildings and widespread damage to the surrounding area.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it had targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in what it described as defensive actions, claiming to have struck its intended targets.
The escalation comes amid ongoing hostilities that Lebanese sources say began with intensified Israeli operations in March, resulting in thousands of deaths and mass displacement. A ceasefire that took effect in mid-April was later extended, but reports continue to accuse Israel of repeated violations through airstrikes and demolitions.
Israel has also maintained a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, stating it is intended to prevent cross-border attacks. A separate truce agreement had previously been reached in November 2024.
In one strike on the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district, one person was killed and seven others were injured, including three women, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Health Ministry.
Another attack hit a residential home in Louaizeh in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, resulting in three fatalities. Separately, a vehicle strike on the Kfardjal–Nabatieh road killed two more people.
Additional reports said six people were killed in the town of Shoukine, among them two Syrian nationals. In a separate overnight strike between Thursday and Friday, two civilians were killed and several others injured, including the mayor of Shoukin, Hussein Ali Ahmad. The attack also caused significant destruction to residential buildings and widespread damage to the surrounding area.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it had targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in what it described as defensive actions, claiming to have struck its intended targets.
The escalation comes amid ongoing hostilities that Lebanese sources say began with intensified Israeli operations in March, resulting in thousands of deaths and mass displacement. A ceasefire that took effect in mid-April was later extended, but reports continue to accuse Israel of repeated violations through airstrikes and demolitions.
Israel has also maintained a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, stating it is intended to prevent cross-border attacks. A separate truce agreement had previously been reached in November 2024.
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