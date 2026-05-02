UAE Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations As Temporary Precautions Lifted

The General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE has announced that air traffic in the country's airspace is now back to normal.

The authority added that the precautionary measures that had been temporarily implemented have been lifted. These measures were put into place after the US-Israel-Iran war commenced on February 28.

This decision, it said, came after it assessed operational and security conditions, stressing that real-time monitoring will continue to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.

technical and operational teams are fully prepared to handle any potential developments.

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The authority also appreciated the cooperation of passengers and airlines during the recent period, while adding that its technical and operational teams are fully prepared to handle any potential developments.

Members of the public have also been urged to obtain information from official sources.

UAE confirms air traffic operations return to normal; situation stable Public safety alert over: UAE residents reassured they may resume normal activities