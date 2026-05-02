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UAE Lottery: Saturday Draw's Winning Numbers Revealed 3 Players Bag Dh50,000 Each

UAE Lottery: Saturday Draw's Winning Numbers Revealed 3 Players Bag Dh50,000 Each


2026-05-02 02:16:29
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes
    By: SM Ayaz Zakir

    The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260502, as players continued to take part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

    The winning combination for the draw was:

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    Days: 10, 28, 16, 12, 31 and 4

    Lucky Month: 8

    Lucky Chance winners

    Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

    The winning IDs were:

    DK8788626

    AN1219589

    AV2005445

    Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.

    MENAFN02052026000049011007ID1111062165



Khaleej Times

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