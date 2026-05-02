UAE Lottery: Saturday Draw's Winning Numbers Revealed 3 Players Bag Dh50,000 Each
- By: SM Ayaz Zakir
The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260502, as players continued to take part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.
The winning combination for the draw was:Recommended For You UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave
Days: 10, 28, 16, 12, 31 and 4
Lucky Month: 8Lucky Chance winners
Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
The winning IDs were:
DK8788626
AN1219589
AV2005445
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.
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