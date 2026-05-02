UAE Lottery: Saturday Draw's Winning Numbers Revealed 3 Players Bag Dh50,000 Each

The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260502, as players continued to take part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

The winning combination for the draw was:

Days: 10, 28, 16, 12, 31 and 4

Lucky Month: 8

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

The winning IDs were:

DK8788626

AN1219589

AV2005445

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.