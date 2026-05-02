Minister Gayton Mckenzie Extends Mzansi To The World Cup Fan Competition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Extended entry window: 08:00 Saturday 2 May to 17:00 Sunday 3 May 2026

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has today announced an extension of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fan Competition after some fans reported experiencing technical difficulties when attempting to upload their video entries during the original competition window, which ran from Wednesday 29 April to Friday 1 May 2026.

In response, Minister Gayton McKenzie has directed that the competition be reopened to ensure that every passionate South African fan has a fair and equal opportunity to enter. The extended entry window opens at 08:00 today, Saturday 2 May 2026, and closes at 17:00 on Sunday 3 May 2026.

Fans may enter at:

The Minister said:“Although every effort has been made to ensure a smooth process and a very functional and usable website, with most people reporting an excellent experience, we would not like to let even the perception of a technical glitch stand between any passionate South African fan and the opportunity of a lifetime. Even if one genuine fan was locked out through no fault of their own, that is not acceptable to me. Every South African who loves this game, who believes in Bafana Bafana, and who wants to carry our flag to Mexico deserves a fair shot. We are reopening the competition, and I urge every fan who was unable to upload their entry to go for it again this weekend.”

Minister McKenzie also reminded prospective entrants that a valid South African passport is a non-negotiable condition of entry. Winners will need to begin their

Mexican visa application process immediately upon announcement, and there is no time for delays. A passport must be valid for at least six months beyond June 2026, with two or more blank pages. Winners who cannot produce a valid passport will be disqualified and their spot reallocated. Fans are further encouraged to include their passport number accurately when completing the submission form, as this will be used to validate their eligibility to travel.

About the Competition

Run in partnership with two major sponsors, the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fan Competition will send twenty (20) South African football fans on a fully sponsored trip to watch Bafana Bafana face Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening group-stage game in Mexico City on 11 June 2026.

The all-expenses-paid prize package includes:

Return flights to Mexico Three nights' accommodation including meals, near the venue A match ticket to Mexico vs Bafana Bafana, 11 June 2026 Ground transfers and travel support throughout the trip

Sixteen (16) spots are reserved – one winner per PSL club – with four (4) additional Wildcard spots open to any South African fan regardless of club affiliation. Entries are accepted in any of South Africa's twelve official languages.

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of eight (8) expert judges, who will assess each 30-second video clip on the basis of enthusiasm, passion, fan energy, narrative persuasion, and club alignment. Panel decisions are final. No correspondence will be entered into.

How to Enter

To enter, fans must record a 30-second video clip and submit it – together with their full name, SA ID number, passport number and expiry date, mobile number, email address, and PSL club – via the official competition portal at

Clips longer than 30 seconds will be disqualified. Only one entry per person is permitted; duplicate entries are automatically detected. Entrants must be South African citizens or permanent residents, aged 18 or older at the time of entry, and available to travel during June 2026.

Winners are reminded that domestic flights to the departure airport, a Mexican tourist visa, travel insurance, bank statements for visa purposes, and personal spending money are not included in the prize package and remain the winner's own responsibility. Prospective winners should note that Mexican visa applications require a pre-assessment – documents may be emailed to ... in

advance of a formal interview at the Mexican Embassy in Pretoria. Applicants should allow at least four to six weeks for the full visa process.

Updated Competition Timeline

Wednesday 29 April 2026 – Original competition opened (08:00 ZA Time)

Friday 1 May 2026 – Original competition closed (17:00 ZA Time)

Saturday 2 May 2026 – Extended entry window opens (08:00 ZA Time)

Sunday 3 May 2026 – Extended entry window closes (17:00 ZA Time)

Monday 4 May 2026 – Adjudication panel reviews all entries

Tuesday 5 May 2026 – Winners announced by the Minister and Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture at 08:00 (ZA Time)

Enquiries:

Entry enquiries may be directed to ...

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: ...

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ...

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