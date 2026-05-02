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Ukraine Imposes Decade-Long Sanctions on Five Over Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday approved punitive measures against five individuals, stating that their activities “threaten the national interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”
As indicated by official statements, the restrictions include Ukrainian lawyer Andriy Bohdan, who previously led the president’s office. The list also features Ukrainian entrepreneur Bohdan Pukish, reportedly linked as a business associate to opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk.
Additionally, Russian national Alan Kiryukhin was included, described as a central figure in managing the A7A5 payment system allegedly used to bypass sanctions. Two Russian Olympic officials—Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili—were also targeted, with the statement labeling them as “propagandists.”
The imposed actions involve revoking state honors, freezing financial assets, suspending trade activities, restricting the movement of capital outside Ukraine, canceling licenses and permits, and prohibiting involvement in the privatization or leasing of government-owned assets.
These sanctions are set to remain in force for a period of ten years, while any previously granted state awards have been withdrawn permanently.
As indicated by official statements, the restrictions include Ukrainian lawyer Andriy Bohdan, who previously led the president’s office. The list also features Ukrainian entrepreneur Bohdan Pukish, reportedly linked as a business associate to opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk.
Additionally, Russian national Alan Kiryukhin was included, described as a central figure in managing the A7A5 payment system allegedly used to bypass sanctions. Two Russian Olympic officials—Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili—were also targeted, with the statement labeling them as “propagandists.”
The imposed actions involve revoking state honors, freezing financial assets, suspending trade activities, restricting the movement of capital outside Ukraine, canceling licenses and permits, and prohibiting involvement in the privatization or leasing of government-owned assets.
These sanctions are set to remain in force for a period of ten years, while any previously granted state awards have been withdrawn permanently.
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