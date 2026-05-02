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Report Claims Widespread Damage to U.S. Military Facilities
(MENAFN) Iran, along with allied forces, reportedly carried out strikes on at least 16 American military installations spread across eight countries in the Middle East during the most recent escalation, with some locations described as “virtually unusable,” as stated by reports citing informed sources.
The findings, based on satellite imagery and discussions with officials from the United States and Gulf Arab nations, suggest that the impacted sites represent a significant portion of Washington’s military footprint in the region.
“There has been a spectrum of assessments,” one source said. “From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”
Visual analysis indicates that Tehran concentrated its attacks on high-value assets such as radar installations, communication networks, and aircraft. These systems are considered both costly and challenging to replace, increasing the long-term impact of the strikes.
“It’s notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” the source said. “Our radar systems (are) our most expensive and our most limited resources in the region.”
In terms of financial cost, reports indicate that Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst III informed lawmakers that the conflict has so far required approximately $25 billion in spending. However, according to another source referenced in reports, the real cost could be significantly higher, potentially ranging between $40 billion and $50 billion.
While active fighting has paused, diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting resolution are ongoing. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that "Iran isn’t coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have."
The findings, based on satellite imagery and discussions with officials from the United States and Gulf Arab nations, suggest that the impacted sites represent a significant portion of Washington’s military footprint in the region.
“There has been a spectrum of assessments,” one source said. “From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”
Visual analysis indicates that Tehran concentrated its attacks on high-value assets such as radar installations, communication networks, and aircraft. These systems are considered both costly and challenging to replace, increasing the long-term impact of the strikes.
“It’s notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” the source said. “Our radar systems (are) our most expensive and our most limited resources in the region.”
In terms of financial cost, reports indicate that Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst III informed lawmakers that the conflict has so far required approximately $25 billion in spending. However, according to another source referenced in reports, the real cost could be significantly higher, potentially ranging between $40 billion and $50 billion.
While active fighting has paused, diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting resolution are ongoing. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that "Iran isn’t coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have."
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