Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly 3,000 People Join May Day Procession In Geneva

Nearly 3,000 People Join May Day Procession In Geneva


2026-05-02 02:06:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Nearly 3,000 people marched through Geneva on Friday for International Workers' Day, as trade unions combined traditional demands on wages and working conditions with visible opposition to the upcoming G7 summit in nearby France. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nearly 3,000 people join May Day procession in Geneva This content was published on May 2, 2026 - 10:44 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Près des 3000 personnes dans le cortège du 1er Mai à Genève Original Read more: Près des 3000 personnes dans le cortège du 1er Mai à Ge

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Defend wages, not borders. No to far-right initiatives and Sunday working,” read the banners at front of march. The message took aim at the right-wing Swiss People Party's 'No to 10 million' immigration initiative, which will be put to the vote on June 14.

Another union target: the relaxation of the law on Sunday opening of shops in the canton. This issue will also be put to the vote on June 14. The demonstrators chanted“Sunday, we unplug”. The masons, whose wages are threatened by the termination of local agreements, also voiced their anger.

The march set off from the Place Lise-Girardin near the train station, and made its way to the Parc des Bastions via the Mont-Blanc bridge and the lower streets. The police reported no disorder. The May Day procession was under particular scrutiny because of the tensions surrounding the planned protest against the G7 summit in Geneva.

Opponents of the G7 are denouncing a violation of the right to demonstrate. Still assessing the risks, the canton has not yet taken a position on authorising a demonstration on June 14, and the city had initially refused to hold an alternative village at Les Bastions. Discussions are underway to find another site.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7?

The G7 summit being held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. How should it handle these?

Join the discuss Apr 30, 2026 View the discu

MENAFN02052026000210011054ID1111062072



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search