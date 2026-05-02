Nearly 3,000 People Join May Day Procession In Geneva

“Defend wages, not borders. No to far-right initiatives and Sunday working,” read the banners at front of march. The message took aim at the right-wing Swiss People Party's 'No to 10 million' immigration initiative, which will be put to the vote on June 14.

Another union target: the relaxation of the law on Sunday opening of shops in the canton. This issue will also be put to the vote on June 14. The demonstrators chanted“Sunday, we unplug”. The masons, whose wages are threatened by the termination of local agreements, also voiced their anger.

The march set off from the Place Lise-Girardin near the train station, and made its way to the Parc des Bastions via the Mont-Blanc bridge and the lower streets. The police reported no disorder. The May Day procession was under particular scrutiny because of the tensions surrounding the planned protest against the G7 summit in Geneva.

Opponents of the G7 are denouncing a violation of the right to demonstrate. Still assessing the risks, the canton has not yet taken a position on authorising a demonstration on June 14, and the city had initially refused to hold an alternative village at Les Bastions. Discussions are underway to find another site.

The G7 summit being held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. How should it handle these?