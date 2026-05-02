Indiatanzania Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Digital Infra, Mining, Agriculture & Energy

MENAFN - KNN India)The 5th India–Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) session concluded this week, co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Samwel William Shelukindo, Permanent Secretary in Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Focus Areas of Cooperation

The focus areas of cooperation included expanding collaboration in education and skills, with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Zanzibar positioned as a regional hub, alongside deeper engagement in digital and fintech through digital public infrastructure such as India Stack, including real-time payments and digital services.

Discussions also covered mining and gemstones, with an emphasis on joint exploration, value addition and skill development, as well as healthcare cooperation in oncology, telemedicine, and research on diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis.

Further, the two sides emphasised cooperation in agriculture and livestock, focusing on agro-processing, irrigation, dairy and pulses trade, along with energy and infrastructure initiatives spanning renewables, natural gas, railways, shipbuilding and port development.

India highlighted over USD 1.1 billion in Lines of Credit for water projects in Tanzania, expected to benefit over 6 million people. MSME collaboration and industrial partnerships were also prioritised.

Way Forward

Bilateral trade rose to USD 9.02 billion in 2025–26 from USD 8.64 billion in 2024–25, reflecting steady growth since the previous session in 2017. Both sides emphasised trade in local currencies, easier business visas, and the resolution of market access issues.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation across sectors, strengthen institutional mechanisms, and accelerate the implementation of initiatives to enhance economic integration and long-term partnership.

(KNN Bureau)