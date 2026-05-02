Metal Detectorists Unearth Norway's Largest-Known Viking Coin Hoard

MENAFN - USA Art News) Norway's Largest Viking Age Coin Hoard Emerges in Østerdalen

A field in east-central Norway has yielded a discovery of unusual scale: the largest-known hoard of Viking Age coins ever found in Norwegian history. On April 10, hobby metal detectorists Rune Sætre and Vegard Sørlie uncovered the cache in Østerdalen, and archaeologists have already identified at least 3,250 silver coins. More are expected as the excavation continues.

The coins span roughly six decades, dating from the 980s to the 1040s, and they point to a world shaped by movement across borders. Most of the hoard is foreign, including English and German issues alongside Norwegian coinage. Among the identified pieces are coins minted under Æthelred the Unready, King Cnut, Otto III, and Harald Hardråde. The latter were struck after Harald returned from Byzantium in 1045, where he had commanded the Varangian Guard.

The hoard has been transferred to the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, where specialists are now studying the material in detail. Svein Gullbekk, an archaeologist at the University of Oslo who is reviewing the coins, called it“an absolutely spectacular discovery from the Viking Age in Norway.” He added that the last comparable find in Norway was in Trondheim in 1950, though that hoard contained more than 900 silver coins rather than thousands.

Archaeologists believe the coins may once have been stored in a leather pouch or another organic container that later decayed, allowing the pieces to scatter across the field over centuries, possibly through plowing. Researchers also suspect the hoard may be connected to the region's iron production. From the 900s through the late 1200s, the area supported a substantial industry, with ore extracted from bogs and exported across Europe.

The condition of the coins has also drawn attention. Their preservation may owe something to the lack of stones in the soil and to the Glomma, Norway's largest river, which floods the field each year and may have helped shield the metal from erosion.

Innlandet County Municipality praised the detectorists after the discovery was announced on April 29. May-Tove Smiseth, an Inland County archaeologist, said Rune Sætre and Vegard Sørlie were“very cooperative” and helped ensure the find was secured and documented properly. For archaeologists, the hoard is not only a record-setting find, but a rare material trace of the economic and political networks that shaped the Viking Age.