Pentagon To Withdraw 5,000 Troops From Germany Over Iran War Dispute

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The United States will withdraw 5,000 military personnel from Germany within six to 12 months following a dispute over Washington's strategy in the Iran war, a decision that has prompted NATO and German officials to call for greater European self-reliance in defence.



The Iran War Dispute

Broadening European Tensions US Military Footprint in Europe

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The Pentagon announced the planned withdrawal on Friday, with a department spokesperson subsequently telling Asharq that the pullout is expected to conclude within a year. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, responding to the announcement on Saturday, stated that Europeans must take greater responsibility for their security, though he noted the US move was anticipated.

“It was expected that the United States would withdraw its forces from Europe, including Germany,” Pistorius said, estimating the current number of US troops stationed in the country at nearly 40,000. He added that“the presence of American soldiers in Europe, and especially in Germany, is in our interest and the interest of the United States.”

Pistorius stated that“Germany is on the right track” regarding defence self-reliance, pointing to the expansion of its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, alongside increased and accelerated equipment purchases and the construction of military infrastructure.

NATO spokesperson Alison Hart confirmed on the X platform on Saturday that the alliance is communicating with Washington regarding the drawdown.

“We are working with the United States to understand the details of its decision regarding its force posture in Germany,” Hart wrote.“This decision underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence, and to bear a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security, which we are already seeing progress in since allies agreed to invest 5% of gross domestic product at the NATO summit in The Hague last year.”

Hart maintained that the alliance remains“confident in our ability to provide deterrence and defence as this shift towards a stronger Europe in a stronger alliance continues.”

The withdrawal follows a public dispute between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over US strategy in the Iran war. Last week, Trump threatened to reduce US troop numbers in Germany after Merz stated that the United States“did not seek the opinion of Germany or its allies in Europe” prior to launching the conflict. Merz noted he had informed Trump immediately afterwards of his“scepticism about the usefulness of this conflict”.

A senior Pentagon official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, described recent German statements as“inappropriate and unhelpful,” adding:“The President is responding correctly to these unconstructive statements.”

The official stated that the President“has been very clear about his displeasure with the statements of our allies and their lack of support for American operations that are in their interest.”

The troop reduction will return the US military presence in Europe to approximately pre-2022 levels, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted an enhanced US deployment under former President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon's announcement marks the most significant declaration to date of Washington's intention to reduce its European military footprint, following months of US criticism that European nations have failed to provide adequate support in the Iran war or assume responsibility for their own security.

It remains unclear whether Washington will withdraw additional forces from Europe. Trump indicated on Thursday that he“might” consider withdrawing troops from Italy and Spain.

Reuters reported days ago that an internal Pentagon email detailed options to punish NATO member states that Washington believes have not supported US operations in the Iran war. These options included suspending Spain's membership in the alliance and reviewing the US position on Britain's sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands.

Last month, Trump threatened a comprehensive US trade embargo on Spain after Madrid refused to permit the use of its airspace or military bases for attacks on Iran. The US maintains two significant military bases in Spain: Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base.

Trump has also clashed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over the Iran war, as well as over his criticisms of Pope Leo XIV. In April, Trump stated that Meloni, previously considered one of his closest allies,“lacks courage” and had“let Washington down”.

As of December 2025, the United States maintained approximately 68,000 active-duty military personnel permanently stationed at European bases, according to the Pentagon's Defence Manpower Data Centre. This figure excludes temporary rotational forces.

A congressional report indicates the US military is deployed across 31 permanent bases in Europe and holds access rights to 19 additional military sites. The US European Command oversees military operations in the region, operating alongside NATO allies via six commands covering land, naval, air, marine, special operations, and space forces. Headquartered in Germany and Italy, these commands focus on crisis response and security cooperation across Europe and Africa.

US forces are distributed across more than a dozen European nations, with Germany, Italy, and Britain hosting the largest contingents:



Germany: Hosting roughly half of the total US military presence in Europe, official data places the number at 36,436 troops spread across five bases, including Ramstein Air Base, the largest US installation in Europe. Germany also houses dozens of American facilities, including the headquarters for both US European Command and US Africa Command, and holds vital military assets such as B-61 nuclear bombs.

Italy: 12,662 US troops are stationed at bases including Vicenza, Aviano, Naples, and Sicily.

Britain: Hosts 10,156 US personnel, the majority of whom belong to the Air Force.

Spain: 3,814 US troops are stationed at naval and air bases near the Strait of Gibraltar.

Poland: Permanently hosts 369 US troops alongside an estimated 10,000 rotational personnel.

Romania: Maintains 153 permanent US troops, with an additional rotational presence at facilities such as the Mihail Kogalniceanu base. Hungary: Hosts 77 permanent US military personnel in addition to periodic deployments and training exercises.