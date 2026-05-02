Banque Du Caire Launches Three-Year Certificate At 17.25% Monthly Yield, 18-Month Deposit At 22%

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Banque du Caire has launched a new three-year savings certificate offering a competitive monthly return, alongside an 18-month term deposit with an attractive interest rate, as part of its strategy to diversify investment options for customers.

The three-year certificate carries a monthly return of 17.25% and requires a minimum investment of EGP 1m, positioning it as a stable savings instrument for customers seeking regular, predictable income.

In parallel, the bank has introduced an 18-month savings deposit with an interest rate of 22%, payable at maturity, catering to customers aiming to maximise returns over the medium term.

Mohamed Tharwat, Head of Retail Banking at Banque du Caire, said the bank continues to expand and refine its savings portfolio in line with evolving economic conditions and customer preferences. He noted that the new products reflect the bank's commitment to offering competitive instruments that balance attractive yields with flexibility.

Tharwat added that enhancing customer satisfaction remains a key priority, supported by the development of innovative banking products and a broad suite of services across the bank's nationwide branch network. The bank is also strengthening its digital channels to facilitate seamless access to banking services.

Banque du Caire is continuing its efforts to grow its customer base and mobilise savings through financial solutions aligned with market expectations, reinforcing the trust it enjoys among individual and institutional clients.