Egypt Discusses New Alexandria Hospital Project With Greek Orthodox Patriarchate

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health has discussed plans with the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria to establish a new hospital attached to the Patriarchate's headquarters in Alexandria, as part of efforts to expand healthcare services and strengthen community partnerships.

In a statement, the ministry said Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with Theodore II of Alexandria, Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, to discuss the project, which is expected to serve around 5.6 million residents in the governorate.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the deep historical ties between Egypt and Greece, describing the initiative as a model of strategic cooperation in the healthcare sector.

He directed ministry officials to provide full support to accelerate licensing and approvals while ensuring compliance with the highest technical and construction standards. The minister also instructed the ministry's engineering department to conduct an urgent field visit to the project site, in coordination with Greek implementing authorities and Alexandria governorate officials.

According to the ministry, the hospital aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and expand treatment capacity in Alexandria.

Pope Theodore II praised Egypt's support for the health sector, noting that the hospital reflects the church's humanitarian and social mission to serve all citizens without discrimination.

The project forms part of Egypt's broader strategy to expand healthcare investment and strengthen partnerships with national and international institutions to improve access to medical services.