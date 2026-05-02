Winter Sports Development Program Kicks Off

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Winter Sports Development Program was launched at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena as part of the Years of Culture Initiative (Qatar – Canada & Mexico 2026), in a strategic collaboration between the Qatar Winter Sports Committee and Qatar Museums' flagship cultural program.

Designed as a unique platform bridging sport and culture, the initiative aims to expand awareness of winter sports in Qatar while promoting international exchange, particularly with Canada and Mexico. It combines hands-on sporting experiences, interactive learning, and cultural engagement activities.

The opening ceremony carried a strong diplomatic and sporting tone, featuring the ceremonial puck drop by Karim Morcos, Ambassador of Canada to Qatar, José Guillermo Ordorica Robles, Ambassador of Mexico to Qatar and Majid Rashid al-Sulaiti, President of the Qatar Winter Sports Committee, marking the start of an exhibition ice hockey game between amateur players from Qatar and Canadian blade-->

The program also featured curling demonstrations and public participation sessions led by expert coaches, alongside skating workshops open to all age groups. Families enjoyed a full cultural experience, complemented by Qatari, Canadian, and Mexican culinary offerings, celebrating diversity and cultural exchange.

Al-Sulaiti expressed his delight at the strong public turnout, which exceeded expectations, highlighting the success of the collaboration with the Years of Culture initiative under Qatar Museums, chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al blade-->

He stressed the importance of such initiatives in strengthening cultural ties between nations and confirmed that further events will continue at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in the coming period.

Winter Sports Development Program Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena Qatar Winter Sports Committee