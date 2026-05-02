Africa Cup Of Nations Confirm Dates For Kenya, Tanzania And Uganda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between Jun 19 and July 17 the African Federation (CAF) announced on Saturday without revealing which of Uganda, Kenya or Tanzania would host the opener or the final.

The dates were approved by the FIFA Council in Vancouver, Canada, after fears the countries would fail to be ready were quelled with CAF president Patrice Motsepe who fought off a delay to 2028.

"We have worked hard to ensure that the AFCON is held in East Africa, and our commitment remains unwavering. I am confident that we will organise a very successful AFCON in these three countries," Motsepe said.

This edition of the AFCON, the first spread over three countries, will mark the return of the competition to East Africa for the first time since the 1976 edition in Ethiopia.