HMC Launches Pioneering Brain Imaging Service For Early Detection Of Alzheimer's Disease

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the launch of an advanced amyloid brain PET-CT imaging service, the first of its kind in the country, delivered through the nuclear medicine and molecular imaging section of the Clinical Imaging Department.

This step represents a significant advancement in the early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases. Amyloid imaging using PET enables the non-invasive detection of beta-amyloid deposits in the brain, which are key pathological markers of Alzheimer's disease.

This technology helps differentiate Alzheimer's from other forms of dementia and supports precise treatment decisions, particularly in complex or diagnostically uncertain cases.

The introduction of this service is the result of a multidisciplinary collaboration between the nuclear medicine and molecular imaging section of the Clinical Imaging Department and the Geriatric Memory Clinic at Rumailah Hospital, ensuring a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that enhances the quality of care.

Through this service, HMC reaffirms its commitment to innovation and precision medicine, as well as to expanding specialized services in line with the highest standards of quality and safety.

This further strengthens its position as a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging and supports Qatar's healthcare priorities toward early detection and improved patient outcomes.