Qatar National Library Announces Calendar Of Events For May

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As the academic year enters its final stretch, Qatar National Library (QNL) invited students, parents, and lifelong learners to a month of shared experiences designed to inform and inspire.

Taking center stage is the Murshidi program, an academic and career mentoring initiative connecting students with leading professionals from Education City and across Qatar. Running every Saturday in May, the program offers personalized guidance on university applications and career paths. The series features a special session on 9 May, "My Next Step," where Dr. Shaker Lashuel and Jacqueline L.

Nottingham will lead an interactive Q&A to help students and their parents navigate the transition to higher education.

Prioritizing mental wellness, the Library will host "Mind Matters: Practical Tools for Stress Management and Emotional Wellbeing" on May 7. Part of the My Health, My Choice series, this session provides evidence-informed strategies to help participants build resilience and cultivate balance in everyday life.

The cultural highlight of the month arrives on 14 May as the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra returns for "Art of Women." This captivating evening shines a light on women composers from the Baroque era through the 20th century, weaving together rarely performed works in the Library's unique setting.

The conversation shifts to the digital frontier on 17 May as the Science Book Forum explores "AI in Education." Experts from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar will discuss how intelligent tutoring systems and personalized learning tools are fundamentally reshaping the modern classroom.

Concluding the month's offerings, the "Ready for School" initiative on 18, 19, and 21 May targets parents and educators of children aged 3-6.

These workshops provide practical tools to strengthen a child's cognitive and emotional independence ahead of their first school experience.