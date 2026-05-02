Amir Holds Phone Call With Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a telephone conversation on Saturday with HE Prime Minister-designate of the Republic of Iraq Ali Faleh Al Zaidi.

At the beginning of the call, HH the Amir congratulated HE the Iraqi Prime Minister on his appointment to form the Iraqi government, wishing him success in fulfilling his duties and achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Iraqi people for further progress and prosperity.

HH the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Republic of Iraq and its brotherly people, standing by their side and supporting all efforts aimed at strengthening stability and development and enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

For his part, HE Ali Faleh Al Zaidi expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his congratulations and the support of the State of Qatar, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields to serve their common interests.