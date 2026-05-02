Qatar Sports For All Federation Continues Efforts To Promote Culture Of Physical Activity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Sports for All Federation continues its efforts to promote a culture of physical activity across all segments of society, announcing the organization of community running sessions in public parks every Thursday afternoon under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and Youth as part of the "365 Days of Activity" programme.

The federation said the running sessions will take place at Aspire Park, Al Luqta Park, and Al Rayyan Park.

The sessions, held in a safe and motivating environment, include a variety of training programmes such as fitness exercises, competitive activities, strength training including push-ups, long jumps, and ball throwing, as well as balance and flexibility exercises, before moving on to running drills aimed at improving physical fitness and endurance.

The initiative is part of the "365 Days of Activity" programme, which is open to both men and women. Al Luqta Park hosts women's sessions daily from 5:00 to 6:00 pm in a private and safe environment, while Aspire Park, Al Rayyan Park, and Al Gharrafa (indoor) host men's sessions from 4:45 to 5:45 pm, supervised by a team of qualified male and female trainers.

Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah Al Dosari, said the community running sessions are part of the federation's strategy to expand public participation in physical activity and make use of green spaces as open venues for sport.

He noted that growing participation across age groups reflects increasing awareness of the importance of sport in improving quality of life, which encourages the development and expansion of such initiatives.

He added that the "365 Days of Activity" programme targets all segments of society, men, women, children, and the elderly, covering age groups from 7 to 65 years, and provides a year-round stimulating sports environment through training sessions that combine exercise and recreational activities.

The federation operates in line with its 2026 calendar, which includes more than 850 events and activities designed to serve various community groups through diversified programmes that meet their interests and needs.