Moderate Temperature Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore until 6am on Sunday will see some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, conditions will see some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knots.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers, while offshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers.