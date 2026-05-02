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Incident at Armenian Cathedral Sparks Renewed Concerns Over Religious Site Attacks
(MENAFN) Video footage circulating from official sources shows an Israeli individual engaging in offensive behavior at Cathedral of Saint James, one of the most significant Armenian Christian sites located in Jerusalem Old City.
As described in reports, security camera recordings released late Friday capture the person repeatedly spitting at the church’s entrance. The footage also shows him making an obscene hand gesture and mimicking the shape of a cross in a derisive manner.
The event occurred within the Armenian Quarter, an area known for its historic religious landmarks and enduring Armenian Christian community. This episode follows another reported case earlier in the week, where an Israeli individual allegedly assaulted a nun in East Jerusalem.
According to reports, East Jerusalem hosts a large international religious presence, with hundreds of clergy members and nuns serving in churches and related institutions. In recent years, there has been an observable increase in incidents targeting both Christian and Muslim religious figures, as well as places of worship across the city.
Church leaders in the area have repeatedly urged authorities to implement stronger measures to curb such actions and ensure protection for religious communities and their sites.
Reports further indicate that approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside across numerous settlements in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, with frequent tensions and confrontations reported. Since October 2023, ongoing violence in the West Bank has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 1,155 Palestinians and left around 12,000 others injured.
As described in reports, security camera recordings released late Friday capture the person repeatedly spitting at the church’s entrance. The footage also shows him making an obscene hand gesture and mimicking the shape of a cross in a derisive manner.
The event occurred within the Armenian Quarter, an area known for its historic religious landmarks and enduring Armenian Christian community. This episode follows another reported case earlier in the week, where an Israeli individual allegedly assaulted a nun in East Jerusalem.
According to reports, East Jerusalem hosts a large international religious presence, with hundreds of clergy members and nuns serving in churches and related institutions. In recent years, there has been an observable increase in incidents targeting both Christian and Muslim religious figures, as well as places of worship across the city.
Church leaders in the area have repeatedly urged authorities to implement stronger measures to curb such actions and ensure protection for religious communities and their sites.
Reports further indicate that approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside across numerous settlements in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, with frequent tensions and confrontations reported. Since October 2023, ongoing violence in the West Bank has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 1,155 Palestinians and left around 12,000 others injured.
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