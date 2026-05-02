Rs 3.53 Lakh Crore-Worth Mous Signed At VGRC, Projects To Generate 2.82 Lakh Jobs: Gujarat Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 2 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday that 2,792 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore were signed during the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Surat, with projects expected to generate direct employment for more than 2.82 lakh youths over the next three years.

Addressing the concluding session at Auro University, Sanghavi described the conference as a "historic" platform that has showcased South Gujarat's industrial potential to the country and the world.

He said the state government's priority extends beyond large industrialists to include small traders and entrepreneurs, adding that efforts are being made to ensure that the benefits of such conferences reach those at the grassroots.

"The direct benefit of the Vibrant Regional Conference should reach small entrepreneurs, and the government is working in that direction," he added.

Announcing a new initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said that future regional conferences would include 'open door meetings' to address the concerns of existing industrialists on the spot.

"Responsible government officials will directly interact so that issues can be resolved at the venue itself," he added.

On policy measures, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government has accelerated the process of incentive clearances, noting that "earlier about 199 applications were cleared daily, a figure that has now doubled and is expected to cross 500 in the near future".

He also highlighted efforts to promote non-polluting industries and the garment sector in tribal districts such as Dang, Tapi, Valsad and Navsari.

"This will provide employment opportunities at the doorstep for more than 25,000 women in tribal areas over the next two years," he added.

Sanghavi said the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has played a key role in the state's economic growth, with Gujarat's GDP rising from Rs 1.29 lakh crore to Rs 27.09 lakh crore.

"The role of 'Team Gujarat' and the business community has been crucial in sustaining this growth over the past two decades despite challenges," he added.

Urging industrialists and investors to adopt a forward-looking approach, Sanghavi said, "Move ahead with a progressive mindset; the government will fully support you in reaching buyers across the world and in providing necessary arrangements."

He added that the deliberations and sectoral discussions held during the conference would serve as guidance for industry stakeholders.

While announcing the conclusion of the VGRC, Deputy CM Sanghavi invited industrial units, young entrepreneurs and citizens to visit the industrial exhibition organised alongside the event until May 5.

The conference also featured business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, reverse buyers-sellers meets and seminars aimed at supporting entrepreneurs.

Awards were presented to the best MSE and MSME units in various categories, and handicraft artisans were honoured during the event.