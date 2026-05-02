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Iran Accuses U.S. of Violating Nuclear Treaty Obligations
(MENAFN) Iran’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations заявила on Saturday that the United States is failing to meet its commitments under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, describing the situation as “hypocritical behavior.”
In an official statement, the mission asserted: “For 56 years, the US -- possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads and the No. 1 proliferator of such weapons -- has been in clear non-compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament obligations under Articles I and VI of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty),” Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.
“The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior,” it added in the statement shared on US social media company X.
The mission further argued that uranium enrichment levels are not legally capped, provided activities remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. “Legally, there is no restriction on the level of uranium enrichment, so long as it is conducted under the IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency) supervision, as was the case with Iran,” the mission added.
These remarks come as diplomats convene in New York City for the 11th review conference of parties to the nuclear treaty, amid growing global concern over nuclear risks and intensifying strategic rivalries.
The statement also coincides with ongoing deadlock between Washington and Tehran, as negotiations aimed at securing a lasting resolution to the conflict remain stalled. Reports suggest that Iran has floated the idea of reopening the Strait of Hormuz while postponing discussions on its nuclear program.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States would take control of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves if necessary, stating that “they'll either give it to us or we'll take it."
In an official statement, the mission asserted: “For 56 years, the US -- possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads and the No. 1 proliferator of such weapons -- has been in clear non-compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament obligations under Articles I and VI of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty),” Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.
“The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior,” it added in the statement shared on US social media company X.
The mission further argued that uranium enrichment levels are not legally capped, provided activities remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. “Legally, there is no restriction on the level of uranium enrichment, so long as it is conducted under the IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency) supervision, as was the case with Iran,” the mission added.
These remarks come as diplomats convene in New York City for the 11th review conference of parties to the nuclear treaty, amid growing global concern over nuclear risks and intensifying strategic rivalries.
The statement also coincides with ongoing deadlock between Washington and Tehran, as negotiations aimed at securing a lasting resolution to the conflict remain stalled. Reports suggest that Iran has floated the idea of reopening the Strait of Hormuz while postponing discussions on its nuclear program.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States would take control of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves if necessary, stating that “they'll either give it to us or we'll take it."
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