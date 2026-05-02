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The number of fatalities resulting from Israeli military operations in Lebanon
(MENAFN) since March 2 has climbed to 2,659, with an additional 8,183 individuals reported injured, according to figures released by the country’s Health Ministry.
In its latest update, the ministry stated that 41 people were killed and 11 others wounded during air raids carried out within the past 24 hours.
As indicated by reports, Israel initiated the offensive following retaliatory actions by Hezbollah tied to the broader Iran conflict. Beyond the human toll, the escalation has forced over one million residents to flee their homes.
Although a 10-day ceasefire that started on April 17 was later prolonged until mid-May, reports suggest that Israeli operations—including airstrikes and home demolitions—have continued on a daily basis despite the truce.
Israel also continues to enforce what it refers to as a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, which it says is intended to deter attacks from Hezbollah. Prior to the current escalation, a separate ceasefire arrangement had been reached in November 2024.
In its latest update, the ministry stated that 41 people were killed and 11 others wounded during air raids carried out within the past 24 hours.
As indicated by reports, Israel initiated the offensive following retaliatory actions by Hezbollah tied to the broader Iran conflict. Beyond the human toll, the escalation has forced over one million residents to flee their homes.
Although a 10-day ceasefire that started on April 17 was later prolonged until mid-May, reports suggest that Israeli operations—including airstrikes and home demolitions—have continued on a daily basis despite the truce.
Israel also continues to enforce what it refers to as a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, which it says is intended to deter attacks from Hezbollah. Prior to the current escalation, a separate ceasefire arrangement had been reached in November 2024.
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