Developments In Congress Indicate Leadership Change Underway In Karnataka: State BJP Chief Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, May 2 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday that the developments within the Congress indicate that the leadership change is underway in the state.

He made the statement while speaking to the media in Mysuru after inviting religious seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Mutt for celebrations marking 50 years of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's political journey.

Vijayendra also claimed that Siddaramaiah is focused on retaining his position, and that supporters of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are gathering in Delhi for power struggles.

Referring to remarks by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the State BJP President said that although no decision has been announced, it indicates that discussions on leadership change in the state are underway.

He also took a jibe, saying Mallikarjun Kharge is positioned between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar in the leadership tussle.

On political developments, Vijayendra claimed that several Congress leaders have privately told him that the party will not win the upcoming by-elections.

"They (Congress) themselves lack confidence in victory. After the results, the Chief Minister and the state government will realise the situation," he said.

Criticising the state government, Vijayendra alleged that Mysuru has turned into "Udta Punjab", referring to rising drug abuse, and claimed that corruption is rampant in the state.

He accused the Congress-led state government of having lost its sense of humanity.

He also said that there has been no development across the state.

"When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister and Shobha Karandlaje was the district In-Charge Minister, Mysuru saw significant development with funds worth thousands of crores. Now, the state government shows no concern for development in Mysuru or any other district," he alleged.

Vijayendra also announced that former Chief Minister Yediyurappa will make a ceremonial entry into Chitradurga city on May 8 at 5 p.m. as part of the celebrations marking 50 years of his political journey.

The event will be held in a grand manner, similar to a "mini Dasara", with a procession featuring more than 25 cultural troupes.

Vijayendra said that Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Mutt has been invited and has agreed to attend the programme.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji described Yediyurappa as an exceptional leader, a champion of farmers, and a supporter of the poor, and said the felicitation event would be held in a historic and grand manner.

Farmers and women from across the state are expected to participate in large numbers to welcome Yediyurappa.

He said that the main stage programme will begin at 11 a.m. on May 9, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive by noon.

"More than 1,000 seers, pontiffs and religious leaders are expected to attend. Over 10 lakh supporters from across the state, from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, are likely to participate in the event," he added.

Vijayendra said that people across the state have shown great enthusiasm in organising the programme and expressed hope that it would be a success.

Appealing not to politicise the event, the State BJP President said it should not be given any political colour.

"If this programme had been organised six months before an election, one could have said it would benefit the BJP or me politically. But there is no such intention. I request that it should not be politicised," Vijayendra added.

He said that while many leaders have served as Chief Ministers in the state, Yediyurappa was not merely fortunate but had built his career through struggle.

"Out of his 50 years in politics, he spent 45 years in the Opposition, consistently fighting for farmers, the poor, and the oppressed. He worked to ensure justice for all communities," Vijayendra added.

Responding to a query, he said that the programme could have been limited to political leaders, but it is being organised in the presence of seers and elders.

"Yediyurappa is a leader who dedicated his life to the people, for the people, and by the people," he added.

On whether the event would convey a political message, Vijayendra said that the message would become clear after the programme.

He added that organising the event in Chitradurga was based on the request of MP Govind Karjol, and its central location in Karnataka would make it convenient for people to attend.