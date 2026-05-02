'Not Bothered By Comments': Sachin Pilot Targets BJP, Eyes Congress Revival

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) In a sharp counter-attack, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday dismissed remarks made by BJP's Rajasthan in charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal in Tonk, who had claimed that“one of Pilot's legs is in Congress and no one knows where the other is”.

Pilot was in Sikar on Saturday, where he offered prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple. Speaking to the media, he said a Rs 150 crore bridge completed during his tenure is ready for inauguration.

Pilot termed the remarks made by Agarwal as a“political diversion” ahead of the BJP national president's maiden visit to Rajasthan.

He said the BJP had embarrassed itself during the first visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin to the state.“They ruined their own event. I am not bothered by such loose comments,” he said.“My focus is singular - bringing the Congress government back to Rajasthan.”

“This could have been inaugurated during Nitin Nabin's visit, as the 'entire government' was in Tonk on the occasion. Several development projects are ready, yet this government refuses to inaugurate them,” he said, accusing the BJP of deliberately stalling public works for political reasons.

Pilot asserted that his priority is strengthening the Congress.“Who says what about me matters the least,” he said, invoking the Mahabharata episode of Arjuna focusing solely on the target.“My focus too is fixed - only on the target: bringing Congress back to power.”

Escalating his attack, Pilot demanded a thorough inquiry into allegations and counter-allegations in the MLA–engineering manpower handling case in Sri Ganganagar.

He further claimed that the Congress would make significant gains in West Bengal and said the party has performed strongly in states where he campaigned, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, he said the party is agreeable to its passage with the present strength of Members of Parliament.