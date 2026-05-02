TVK Seeks Tighter Security At Counting Centres Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Results

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay, on Saturday urged the state election machinery to strengthen security arrangements at counting centres across Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly election results on May 4.

A delegation led by TVK General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) Aadhav Arjuna met Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the Secretariat and submitted a detailed representation highlighting concerns over law and order during the counting process.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Aadhav Arjuna said the party had requested enhanced deployment of armed police personnel at all 62 counting centres in the state. He also called for the establishment of a one-kilometre“sterile zone” around each centre to restrict unauthorised gatherings and ensure a controlled environment.

The TVK leader flagged a recent alleged arson attack on the party's office in Srirangam as a matter of concern, warning that such incidents could be indicative of attempts to disrupt the counting process.

He further claimed that there were inputs suggesting possible efforts to intimidate party candidates and counting agents on the day of the results.

“Free and fair counting is central to the integrity of the electoral process. We have urged the authorities to take proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that the process remains transparent and orderly,” he said.

The party also sought clear instructions to district administrations to reinforce security measures, maintain strict vigil and guarantee the safety of all stakeholders involved in the counting exercise, including polling agents and candidates.

Officials in the Chief Electoral Officer's office acknowledged receipt of the representation and indicated that the concerns raised would be examined. They added that appropriate measures would be taken in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of counting across the state.