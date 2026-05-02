Chhattisgarh: DRG Personnel Succumb To Injuries In Kanker IED Blast​

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 2 (IANS) The fallen constable, Parmanand Korram, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday despite being airlifted to the state capital of Raipur for advanced medical treatment. Three of his colleagues were already killed in the blast on Saturday.​

The tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethia police station in Kanker district while a dedicated team from the District Reserve Guard was conducting a critical search and de-mining operation.​

The specialised unit had ventured towards the Kanker-Narayanpur border to neutralise hidden landmines and ensure the region's safety. During the sweep, an improvised explosive device buried in the ground detonated with immense force.​

The power of the blast was reportedly enough to shake the surrounding terrain, immediately inflicting life-threatening injuries on four soldiers at the scene. While emergency protocols were activated and the personnel were rushed for medical care, the severity of the explosion proved fatal.​

The fallen heroes have been identified as District Reserve Guard In-charge Sukhram Vatti, Constables Krishna Komra, Sanjay Gadhpale, and Parmanand Korram. These individuals were known for their pivotal roles in maintaining security across the state's Naxal-affected regions.​

Their commitment to de-mining efforts represented a constant struggle to reclaim the land from hidden dangers, a task that unfortunately claimed their lives this weekend.​

Beyond the tactical loss, the tragedy's human cost has resonated deeply across the village of Constable Sanjay Kumar Gadhpale. In a home once filled with the joy of wedding preparations scheduled for early 2027, there is now a profound sense of grief.​

The constable returned to his family today, wrapped in the Tricolour, marking the end of the dreams he and his family had for the future.​

As news of the martyrdom spread, the community gathered to pay their respects to the valiant soldiers of the Bastar Fighters force who sacrificed everything while attempting to destroy explosives intended to harm others.​

The state administration has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of these brave personnel.​