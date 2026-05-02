Investment In Sports Infra Key For State's Future: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 2 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said that investment in youth and sports infrastructure is the“greatest investment” for the future of the state, as he inaugurated an upgraded playground and indoor sports stadium at Umlyngka.

The improved playground and indoor sports stadium were inaugurated in the presence of R.V. Lyngdoh, Hamletson Dohling, officials of the Sports Department, members of local dorbar shnong bodies, and residents of the area.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the government has been working over the past few years to ensure balanced development across sectors and constituencies in Meghalaya. He said governance must be responsive to people's concerns and aspirations while ensuring that development reaches every locality.

“As a government, we must listen to the concerns of the people and live up to their aspirations. Apart from major infrastructure projects, we believe that investment in our youth and people is the greatest investment,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the significance of the new sports facility, Sangma said the Rs 3.5 crore project should not be seen merely as expenditure but as a long-term investment in nurturing future generations. He said such infrastructure would help shape disciplined, hardworking sportspersons who embody the spirit of sportsmanship not only in games but in every sphere of life.

“I don't see this as an expenditure but an investment in our youth and for the future of our state,” he added.

The Chief Minister also underlined the government's wider push in the sports sector through both infrastructure creation and policy support aimed at building a stronger ecosystem for athletes and sports associations. He said the state is committed to creating an enabling environment where young talent can grow and compete at higher levels.

Congratulating local residents, especially the youth, Sangma urged the community to take collective ownership of the new facility so that it remains functional, attractive and beneficial for years to come.

The upgraded complex includes a fully constructed indoor sports hall with a badminton court, dressing rooms, toilets and an officials' room.

Four local schools - Umlyngka Pre-Secondary School, San Shnong Secondary School, Phila Rapsang Secondary School and Thomas Jones Secondary School - are expected to benefit directly, along with nearly 3,000 young people in the locality.