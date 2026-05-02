Governor Hochul Directs Illumination Of State Landmarks To Honor Fallen Firefighters
“The brave men and women we honor this weekend gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities, and New York will always remember their bravery and selflessness,” Governor Hochul said.“We stand with their families, loved ones and the fellow firefighters that continue to carry on their legacies every time they run toward danger.”
In addition, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will occur Sunday, May 3, at the U.S. Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Among those being honored this year is FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady who died in the line of duty in November 2025.
Monday, May 4, also is marked as International Firefighter's Day, a day to recognize the dedication, bravery, and commitment of firefighters who work tirelessly to protect lives and property. It is also a time to remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Among those being honored this year are 28 firefighters from departments across New York State:
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Patrick D. Brady, FDNY
Russell E. Brooks, Utica Fire Department
Dennis J. Collopy, FDNY
Christopher R. Dand, Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department
Michael A. DeBenedetto, FDNY
Brian T. Fitzgerald, FDNY
John R. Gaudet, Binghamton Fire Department
Neil G. Gimpel, FDNY
Robert M. Kelly, FDNY
Kamran A. Khan, FDNY
Keith Bowditch Kostuk, Eastport Fire Department
Joseph John Mazza Sr., Pocatello Mount Hope Fire Company
Jason T. McGlone, East Branch Fire Department
Vincent C. McMahon Jr., FDNY
Arill Nyquist, FDNY
Robert S. Okorn, FDNY
Lawrence A.“Larry” Pude, Cambria Volunteer Fire Company
Richard A. Raus, Mount Vernon Fire Department
Christopher J. Revere, FDNY
Michael Joseph Ryan, Phoenicia Fire District
Joseph J. Scaramuzzo, FDNY
Randall Shampoe Jr., Clymer Volunteer Fire Department
Frederick S. Simms, FDNY
James G. Sitek, West Colesville Fire Company
Ronald J. Smeller, Jr., Ellicot Creek Volunteer Fire Company
James T. Sweeney, FDNY
Lawrence J. Thompson, New York Regional Response Team 1
Donald E. Trzepacz Sr., Spring Brook Fire District #1
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O'Leary said,“Those who choose a life as a firefighter know the dangers of this work and walk toward it anyway, ready to make their communities safer. This weekend we reflect on their dedication, their strength and their service. We will never forget their sacrifice.”
State Fire Administrator James Cable said,“This weekend is a solemn one - one we spend remembering our nation's firefighters who put their lives on the line every day. Twenty-eight New York firefighters are to be honored at the National Memorial this year. We will always remember their bravery and we thank them for their service.”
The following landmarks will be illuminated in red:
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1 World Trade Center
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
The“Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
Albany International Airport Gateway
Lake Placid Olympic Center
MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Moynihan Train Hall
Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
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