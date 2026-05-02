BJP Not Intimidated By Firs, Says Punjab Chief Jakhar​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 2 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the“party is not intimidated by FIRs filed by the Aam Aadmi Party government”, alleging these actions are meant to divert attention from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's alleged conduct of arriving in an inebriated state in the Assembly.​

Jakhar told the media here that the bigger concern“is what he described as the Chief Minister giving a free hand to his Members of Legislative Assembly to indulge in corruption”.​

His accusations come in the wake of Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sandeep Pathak, who last week switched loyalties and joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with six other Members of Parliament, is facing legal challenges after two FIRs were registered against him in Punjab in connection with non-bailable offences.​

The development has triggered political reactions.​

The state Bharatiya Janata Party chief said the party will raise the issue with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the meeting on Sunday and press for accountability.​

He alleged that individuals who were earlier praised by Aam Aadmi Party leaders“are now being targeted after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party”, calling it evidence of double standards.​

Jakhar further claimed that while Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Parliament“are being harassed, the state government has extended police protection to its own Member of Legislative Assembly facing corruption charges and who has previously been jailed”.​

Questioning the shift in the Aam Aadmi Party's stance, Jakhar said those once considered loyal are being labelled negatively after leaving the party.​

He alleged this“reflects an attempt to pressure remaining members and prevent further defections”.​

He also accused the Chief Minister of compromising on action against his own legislators to safeguard his position, while adopting a policy of targeting political opponents.​

Reiterating that the Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly with its leaders, Jakhar said the party will oppose any form of“political vendetta”.​

He also cautioned officials against overstepping legal boundaries while carrying out such actions.​

Jakhar added that the people of Punjab are closely observing developments and will respond in the 2027 elections.​

He asserted that public perception of the Bharatiya Janata Party is changing and that the party offers a strong leadership alternative to address the state's challenges.​