ECI Orders Firs Against Aides Of Trinamool Candidate In Falta (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday directed the Diamond Harbour District Police in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to immediately register First Information Reports (FIRs) against close associates of the Trinamool Congress candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency, Jahangir Khan, who have been accused by villagers of threatening them and their family members with dire consequences for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Commission also warned the Diamond Harbour District Police of strong disciplinary action against the officers concerned if they fail to comply with its directions and initiate action against those accused of threatening villagers by registering FIRs, sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said.

All Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district, including Falta, went to the polls in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29. Although the ECI-appointed Special Observer, Subrata Gupta, on Friday recommended re-polling in 30 polling booths in Falta, the Commission is yet to take a decision on the matter.

The demand for re-polling across the entire Falta constituency was raised by the BJP after it was alleged that in some booths, the EVM buttons next to the name and photograph of the BJP candidate were covered with white tape.

Falta had drawn national attention even before polling on April 29, following an exchange between Jahangir Khan and the ECI-appointed Special Police Observer, Ajay Pal Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

On the polling day as well, there were reports of sporadic poll-related violence from Falta and adjacent Assembly constituencies under the Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district.

The two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal were held on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4, and results will be declared the same day.