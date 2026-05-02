'Nari Shakti' Key To Viksit Bharat Vision, Says Maha CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the active participation of women, or 'Nari Shakti', is fundamental to realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mahalaxmi Saras Exhibition, he said the country would reach its full economic potential only when women emerge as key contributors to the national economy.

Honouring the contributions of women, the Chief Minister set an ambitious target for the state, saying,“Maharashtra must lead the nation by creating the first one crore (10 million) 'Lakhpati Didis'.”

During the event, CM Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes aimed at women's empowerment, which are now showing significant results on the ground. He said Maharashtra is currently on track to create 50 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' (women with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more).

He called upon women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to lead the government's 300-crore tree plantation campaign. Under the 'Umed' Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission, a special scheme will be drafted to provide funds for SHGs to set up nurseries. The government will cover expenses for sapling preparation, plantation and maintenance, providing a sustainable commercial income for these groups, he added.

CM Fadnavis lauded the Mahalaxmi Saras Exhibition, noting that its organisation and quality now rival international trade fairs. The Chief Minister urged citizens to support local entrepreneurs by shopping through Umed Mart, a digital platform that now features over 1,000 new products from women's SHGs.

“To ensure permanent market access, Umed Malls are currently under construction in 20 districts. Work is set to begin in the remaining 16 districts soon. The government plans to expand this mall network down to the tehsil (taluka) level in the coming years,” he said.

Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore said the exhibition is the largest of its kind in India. He shared key figures related to the 'Umed' mission.

“The initiative has reached 39,558 villages across Maharashtra. It has benefited over 64 lakh families through 6.68 lakh SHGs. There are currently 331 women Farmer Producer Companies operating in the state,” he added.

Minister Gore highlighted the financial discipline of women entrepreneurs, noting that the non-performing assets (NPA) for loans extended to these SHGs is less than 1 per cent, underscoring their strong repayment record.

The ceremony began with the official ribbon-cutting by CM Fadnavis, followed by a tour of the stalls where he interacted with artisans. A book featuring 68 success stories of women under the 'Umed' mission was also released.