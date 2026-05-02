Bihar CM Reaches Delhi To Meet Top Leadership, Cabinet Expansion Likely​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 2 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has left Patna for New Delhi to attend a series of crucial meetings with the Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership.​

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde.​

Discussions during these meetings are expected to revolve around the much-anticipated cabinet expansion in Bihar.​

Sources indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party's list of ministers for the expansion may be deliberated upon and finalised during his interaction with Amit Shah.​

Additionally, talks with senior party leaders are likely to focus on political strategy and organisational matters in the state.​

According to sources, the Chief Minister is expected to return to Patna on Sunday after concluding his meetings in Delhi.​

Earlier, Samrat Chaudhary had met former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence on 7 Circular Road in Patna.​

Sharing details of the meeting on the social media platform X, he described the interaction as cordial and said he drew inspiration from Nitish Kumar's experience and guidance.​

Following this meeting, political speculation in Bihar intensified, with strong indications that a cabinet expansion could take place soon.​

It is believed that Samrat Chaudhary's visit to Delhi is directly linked to these developments.​

Notably, Nitish Kumar resigned from the Chief Minister's post on April 14, after which Samrat Chaudhary took oath as the new Chief Minister of Bihar.​

Alongside him, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.​

At present, due to the absence of cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister is handling as many as 29 departments, while Vijay Kumar Choudhary oversees 10 portfolios and Bijendra Prasad Yadav manages 8.​

The expected expansion is likely to ease this administrative burden and bring more leaders into governance.​

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary visited JP Ganga Path, also known as Patna's Marine Drive, and reviewed the sites proposed for the expansion of this stretch up to Buxar.​