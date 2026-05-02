Bengal: Mamata, Abhishek Ask Trinamool Agents To Stay Till Results Are Declared​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) Trinamool is going to win more than 200 seats in West Bengal Assembly polls, said Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a virtual meeting with counting agents.​

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. All the counting agents of Trinamool joined the meeting. Apart from that, all the candidates and the party's important leaders were present at this meeting.​

According to insiders in Trinamool Congress, Mamata and Abhishek told the party workers in the meeting that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been put ahead in the exit polls to boost the stock market.​

They also said that the same approach was taken in the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.​

According to Trinamool insiders, Abhishek also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the exit polls. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is also not expecting to form the government in West Bengal.​

He also said that Mamata Banerjee has highlighted how the Bharatiya Janata Party has committed financial fraud by showing fake surveys.​

Predicting the party's possible results, Abhishek Banerjee claimed it will secure more seats in this election than in 2021, when it won 215 seats.​

The Trinamool insider claimed that, at the beginning of the meeting, Mamata congratulated the party workers for the 'uncompromising fight'.​

She also spoke again about the 'atrocities' of the central forces on the party workers and supporters.​

She assured that the party will reward those who have endured the 'atrocities' of the central forces.​

In almost the same tone, Abhishek alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to intimidate voters by using the central forces.​

He also accused the central forces of beating and abusing women and children.​

It is also learnt from Trinamool sources that Mamata and Abhishek have issued instructions to the counting agents on vote counting.

​They have been asked to inform the party's top leadership about every moment of the counting centre.​

If the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead by a very small margin in any centre, they have been asked to request a recount.​

On Monday, the day of counting, the agents have been asked to reach the counting centre early in the morning.​

They have also been instructed not to go out until the counting is over.​

The Trinamool top leadership has also instructed them to go to the counting centre in groups.​

The agents should go out in groups after receiving the certificate of the winning candidate.​

Trinamool has also appointed district observers to monitor the counting process.​

According to Trinamool sources, Abhishek also targeted the Election Commission in the meeting.​

He claimed Trinamool has had to fight with the central forces at the local level.​

Abhishek claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose even after using all kinds of force.​

In a warning tone, he said that the Trinamool Congress would take legal action against all the observers appointed by the Commission who committed 'unconstitutional' acts.​