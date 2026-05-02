Bihar: Rain Exposes Drainage Failure In Gopalganj Severe Waterlogging Hits City​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 2 (IANS) A brief spell of rainfall has laid bare the glaring deficiencies in Gopalganj's drainage system, plunging the town into chaos on Saturday.​

While the showers brought temporary relief from the scorching heat, they simultaneously triggered widespread waterlogging, severely disrupting daily life.​

Major roads across the town are submerged, making commuting extremely difficult for residents.​

In several areas, stagnant water has accumulated to such an extent that even walking has become a challenge.​

The situation is particularly alarming at the district's largest healthcare facility - Sadar Hospital, Gopalganj - where knee-deep water has inundated the premises.​

Pathways leading to the emergency ward are submerged, movement of stretchers and wheelchairs has become extremely difficult, and patients and attendants are forced to wade through dirty, stagnant water.​

The waterlogging has not only hampered accessibility but has also raised serious concerns about hygiene and the potential spread of infectious diseases within the hospital.​

Several low-lying localities, lanes, and residential areas across the town are completely waterlogged.​

Overflowing drains have mixed with rainwater, spreading foul-smelling, contaminated water onto the streets.​

Residents are being forced to navigate through filthy conditions, causing immense inconvenience - especially for schoolchildren, women, and the elderly.​

Locals have raised serious questions regarding the effectiveness of pre-monsoon drain-cleaning operations.​

Every year, authorities claim that drains are thoroughly cleaned at the cost of crores of rupees.​

However, the current situation suggests otherwise.​

Even a few hours of rainfall have been enough to cripple the city, exposing the inefficiency of the drainage system and the apparent mismatch between expenditure and results.​

The stagnant water has also heightened the risk of waterborne diseases, adding to public concern.​

Residents fear that if such conditions arise after just a short spell of rain, the situation could worsen during the peak monsoon season.​

The incident serves as a stark warning for the administration to take immediate corrective measures.​

Citizens are urging authorities to improve drainage infrastructure, ensure proper desilting of drains, and implement long-term flood management solutions.