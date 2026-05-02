Bihar: Rain Exposes Drainage Failure In Gopalganj Severe Waterlogging Hits City
While the showers brought temporary relief from the scorching heat, they simultaneously triggered widespread waterlogging, severely disrupting daily life.
Major roads across the town are submerged, making commuting extremely difficult for residents.
In several areas, stagnant water has accumulated to such an extent that even walking has become a challenge.
The situation is particularly alarming at the district's largest healthcare facility - Sadar Hospital, Gopalganj - where knee-deep water has inundated the premises.
Pathways leading to the emergency ward are submerged, movement of stretchers and wheelchairs has become extremely difficult, and patients and attendants are forced to wade through dirty, stagnant water.
The waterlogging has not only hampered accessibility but has also raised serious concerns about hygiene and the potential spread of infectious diseases within the hospital.
Several low-lying localities, lanes, and residential areas across the town are completely waterlogged.
Overflowing drains have mixed with rainwater, spreading foul-smelling, contaminated water onto the streets.
Residents are being forced to navigate through filthy conditions, causing immense inconvenience - especially for schoolchildren, women, and the elderly.
Locals have raised serious questions regarding the effectiveness of pre-monsoon drain-cleaning operations.
Every year, authorities claim that drains are thoroughly cleaned at the cost of crores of rupees.
However, the current situation suggests otherwise.
Even a few hours of rainfall have been enough to cripple the city, exposing the inefficiency of the drainage system and the apparent mismatch between expenditure and results.
The stagnant water has also heightened the risk of waterborne diseases, adding to public concern.
Residents fear that if such conditions arise after just a short spell of rain, the situation could worsen during the peak monsoon season.
The incident serves as a stark warning for the administration to take immediate corrective measures.
Citizens are urging authorities to improve drainage infrastructure, ensure proper desilting of drains, and implement long-term flood management solutions.
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