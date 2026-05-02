Delhi Assembly To Organise 'Musical Ram Katha' By Kumar Vishwas On May 6

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) A special spiritual and cultural programme titled 'Musical Ram Katha' will be held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on May 6 by Ram Katha exponent and eminent speaker Kumar Vishwas, an official said on Saturday.

"The musical rendition titled 'Apne Apne Ram' will be bringing to life the ideals and human values of Lord Ram to inspire every section of society with the values of righteousness, truthfulness, and a deep sense of duty," the official said in a statement.

Sharing details about the event, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that Lord Ram is not merely a religious symbol but an embodiment of the highest ideals of Indian culture and philosophy.

"Lord Ram's life teaches us that even in the most challenging circumstances, one must remain steadfast on the path of truth and righteousness," he added.

"Through this 'Musical Ram Katha', these timeless ideals will be presented in a contemporary context, enabling the younger generation to connect with and imbibe them more effectively," he said.

He added that Union Ministers, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and members of the Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) from Delhi, all members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and senior officials of the Delhi government have been invited to attend the programme.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta added that key incident from the life of Lord Ram, such as sacrifice, struggle, commitment to duty, and exemplary leadership will be presented through a harmonious blend of music, poetry, and narration.

This presentation will not only offer a spiritual experience but will also promote social harmony and strengthen awareness of ethical values, he said.

The Assembly Speaker emphasised that in today's evolving social landscape, where the need for value-based living is increasingly being felt, such programmes play a vital role in guiding society in a positive direction.

The central message of Lord Ram's life is 'Maryada' (righteous conduct and discipline), a principle that instils a sense of responsibility and moral boundaries in individuals.

"Whether as an ideal son, a just king, or a compassionate human being, every aspect of his life serves as an inspiration to society. This is why the 'Ram Katha' is not merely a religious narrative, but a comprehensive guide to living a meaningful life," the Delhi Assembly Speaker said.