Gujarat Eyes Wider Financial Inclusion With Micro-ATM Rollout, PACS Upgrade​

MENAFN - IANS) Surat/Gandhinagar, May 2 (IANS) The Gujarat government will develop Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as Common Service Centres and expand a network of more than 12,000 micro-ATMs across 14,330 gram panchayats to strengthen last-mile banking and service delivery, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Saturday.​

Addressing the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (South Gujarat Zone) in Surat, Vaghani said the initiative would enable more than 75 government services to be delivered within villages.​

“PACS are being developed as Common Service Centres and Jan Aushadhi Kendras so that more than 75 government services are available in villages. To extend banking facilities to the last mile, a network of more than 12,000 micro-ATMs has been established across 14,330 gram panchayats,” he said.​

He added that 36 lakh animal rearers had been provided RuPay debit cards as part of financial inclusion efforts.​

Referring to credit access, he said the provision under the Interest Subvention Scheme had been increased from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,539 crore to ensure timely and affordable loans.​

“Farmers who repay loans on time are provided loans up to Rs three lakh at 0 per cent interest, so that the cost of farming can be reduced,” he said.​

Speaking at a session on value addition, green energy, and export opportunities in the cooperative sector, Vaghani said Gujarat was“a sacred land of cooperation” and that the Ministry of Cooperation set up under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had infused new energy into the sector.​

“A new chapter of green energy and value addition in Gujarat's cooperative sector will serve as a roadmap for financial assistance,” he said, adding that the state government was committed to the upliftment of farmers and animal rearers.​

He cited three bio-CNG plants set up by Banas Dairy in Banaskantha as a model, stating that "240 metric tonnes of dung are procured daily from animal rearers at Rs one per kilogram, increasing their income while producing bio-CNG and organic fertiliser and contributing to environmental conservation".​

He said a provision of Rs 60 crore had been made this year to establish similar plants in milk unions.​

On exports, Vaghani said cooperative products from Gujarat would access international markets through National Cooperative Export Limited and National Cooperative Organics Limited.​

“These institutions will assist organic farmers in branding, certification, and marketing and will be instrumental in doubling their income while realising the 'local to global' vision,” he said.​

On the sidelines of the conference, a seminar was held on promoting sustainable saline aquaculture in South Gujarat for high-value shrimp production and export-led growth.​

Vaghani said that Modi had conferred the title of“Sagar Khedu” on fishermen and that various schemes and assistance had been introduced to support them, along with infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, housing, and electrification in coastal areas.​

"Long-term strategies aligned with the goal of a developed nation by 2047 had been prepared for the fisheries sector, focusing on increasing production, doubling fishermen's incomes, and ensuring sustainable development," he said.​

Highlighting opportunities in coastal districts, including Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, Navsari, and Dang, as well as Anand in central Gujarat, he encouraged large industrialists to take advantage of these prospects.​

He also outlined shrimp farming methods and future possibilities in the state.​

Speakers at the seminar discussed the favourable conditions for fisheries production in South Gujarat and provided guidance on achieving higher, better-quality output through scientific methods, even in limited spaces, to secure greater value.​