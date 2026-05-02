Ajmer Dargah Row: District Court Reserves Order On Impleadment Pleas​

MENAFN - IANS) Ajmer, May 2 (IANS) A district court in Ajmer on Saturday reserved its order after a detailed hearing on multiple petitions linked to claims of a Shiv temple within the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.​

The hearing focused on around 12 applications filed under provisions of the Civil Procedure Code, through which various parties have sought to be impleaded in the case.​

After hearing arguments from all sides and examining supporting documents, the court concluded proceedings and reserved its verdict on who will be allowed to join the case as parties.​

The original petition has been filed by office-bearers of the Hindu Sena and the Maharana Pratap Sena.​

Several applicants have sought inclusion as plaintiffs or defendants, making representation central to the next phase of the proceedings.​

Petitioner Vishnu Gupta said the court heard all applications in detail and that it remains to be seen which pleas will be accepted or rejected.​

Counsel for the petitioners argued that objections were raised against several applications on grounds of insufficient facts and merit.​

An application was also moved on behalf of the dargah's Diwan (spiritual head) and Khadims (traditional custodians), seeking their inclusion as parties in the case.​

Legal representatives indicated that, following the conclusion of arguments, the court has reserved its order and is expected to pronounce its decision on the next date of hearing.​

Among those present during the proceedings were Vishnu Gupta, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, and Sarwar Chishti, along with several Khadims and legal counsels.​

In view of the sensitive nature of the matter, additional police personnel were deployed at the court premises.​

The case continues to draw attention as the court prepares to decide which parties will be formally heard in the dispute, said those present at the location.​