Ajmer Dargah Row: District Court Reserves Order On Impleadment Pleas
The hearing focused on around 12 applications filed under provisions of the Civil Procedure Code, through which various parties have sought to be impleaded in the case.
After hearing arguments from all sides and examining supporting documents, the court concluded proceedings and reserved its verdict on who will be allowed to join the case as parties.
The original petition has been filed by office-bearers of the Hindu Sena and the Maharana Pratap Sena.
Several applicants have sought inclusion as plaintiffs or defendants, making representation central to the next phase of the proceedings.
Petitioner Vishnu Gupta said the court heard all applications in detail and that it remains to be seen which pleas will be accepted or rejected.
Counsel for the petitioners argued that objections were raised against several applications on grounds of insufficient facts and merit.
An application was also moved on behalf of the dargah's Diwan (spiritual head) and Khadims (traditional custodians), seeking their inclusion as parties in the case.
Legal representatives indicated that, following the conclusion of arguments, the court has reserved its order and is expected to pronounce its decision on the next date of hearing.
Among those present during the proceedings were Vishnu Gupta, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, and Sarwar Chishti, along with several Khadims and legal counsels.
In view of the sensitive nature of the matter, additional police personnel were deployed at the court premises.
The case continues to draw attention as the court prepares to decide which parties will be formally heard in the dispute, said those present at the location.
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