A Serene Tribute To Kashmiri Heritage At Radisson Collection Srinagar

The morning mist rising off the Jhelum River is a sight that stays with you. It provided a perfectly serene backdrop to my recent stay at the Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar. As the debut of this luxury lifestyle brand in India, the property feels like a sincere tribute to Kashmiri heritage rather than just another high-end hotel. If you're wondering whether this spot deserves a place on your next Kashmir itinerary, let me walk you through my experience.

Art, Craft & Culture

The standout for me wasn't just the room or the view, but the Art & Design Workshop as well. I spent a good portion of my time tucked away in this workshop led by Amrai Dua. We worked with tactile materials, layering and composing to create personalised diary covers, as a way to translate the valley's inspiration into something physical. I'll admit, I took a slightly unconventional route with mine. I designed the cover in four distinct sections to depict the phases of 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed'. Amrai seemed genuinely intrigued by the concept; she ended up taking photos and a video of me explaining the philosophy behind the design. It's rare to find a luxury stay that encourages that kind of personal, intellectual expression.

That local pulse followed us outside the hotel too, during a guided tour of the city market and the historic Downtown area.

Tulips, Memories, and the Perfect Wazwan

You can't visit the valley without acknowledging its natural rhythm. While the vibrant Tulip Garden is just a stone's throw from the property, I decided to skip the Dal Lake this time around. It was quite early, and having spent significant time there on previous trips, I preferred the stillness of the hotel.

Instead, I let my taste buds do the exploring. The gastronomic highlight was, without question, the authentic Wazwan at the hotel's restaurant, Firdaus. I've had some incredible Wazwan at tiny, 'hole-in-the-wall' authentic spots in the past, but this was a different league of refinement. Prepared with age-old techniques, this multi-course meal felt like a profound celebration of regional flavours.

Living the Heritage

What I appreciated most was how the architecture constantly reminded me of where I was. With 212 rooms, the scale is impressive, yet the details, like the geometric star-patterned 'jali' screens and authentic motifs, keep it feeling intimate and rooted. There is something hauntingly beautiful about waking up to the sounds of a live Rabab echoing through the grand corridors. It's a level of cultural immersion that most luxury brands talk about but few actually execute.

My evenings usually wound down at the Sapphire Lounge. Transitioning from the bustle of the city to a quiet corner with a cup of Kashmiri Kahwa and local bread felt completely natural.

In The End

I chose to skip the usual suspects like the Mughal Gardens and Shankaracharya Temple this time. Though I wanted to visit the temple again, it's ok as I'd done those rounds before. Instead, this trip became about the people. The staff at the Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar didn't just provide 'service'; they created a sense of belonging that made the difference.

The property successfully bridges that tricky gap between high-end international standards and the deeply rooted identity of Srinagar. Whether you're looking to browse the local artisanal shop, hide away in the L'Occitane Spa, or take the short 10-minute walk to the iconic Lal Chowk, this place is a strong contender for your list.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer tech, and auto. Views shared here are personal.)

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