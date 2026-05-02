Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer: Ayushmann, Sara, Rakul Starrer Is Here

The trailer of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' was released on Saturday evening. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Check out the trailer here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh shares trailer

Sharing the trailer, Rakul on Instagram wrote, "15th May se Prajapati Pandey macha rahe hain bawaal... Kaun Patni, Kaun Woh? Hal karenge saare sawaal... Parivaar sahit dekhein! #PatiPatniAurWohDo Trailer Out Now! (Link in Bio) In cinemas worldwide 15th May!"

About the Film

Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar also play key roles in the film.

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series present, a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.

The film will hit the big screen on 15th May 2026.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Franchise

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role.

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