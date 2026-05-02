China Eastern Airlines Flight Hits Jet Bridge After Mechanical Issue

China Eastern Airlines on Saturday issued an apology after one of its domestic flights experienced a mechanical malfunction following landing, resulting in partial contact with a jet bridge while taxiing toward the gate.

In a statement shared on its official account on the Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, the airline said the incident involved a flight from Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Shanghai that encountered a technical issue during slow taxiing after touchdown.

"Today, one of the company's flights from Chengdu to Shanghai experienced a mechanical malfunction after landing while taxiing slowly toward the gate. The crew immediately handled the situation according to procedures, and the aircraft ultimately made partial contact with the jet bridge," the statement read.

The airline confirmed that all passengers on board were safe and were evacuated in an orderly manner. No injuries have been reported so far. Authorities and the airline are currently investigating the exact cause of the malfunction.

"All passengers on board are safe and have disembarked in an orderly manner. The specific cause of the incident is under investigation. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers by this incident," the statement added.

Eyewitness Accounts and Media Reports

According to Global Times, several social media users claimed that the China Eastern Airlines flight, which landed at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, had its wing that collided with the jet bridge, reportedly causing partial damage to the structure.

Citing passenger accounts, Global Times, citing Jimu News, a digital media outlet affiliated with Hubei Daily, reported that a traveller surnamed Liu said the incident occurred as the aircraft was taxiing into its parking position. According to Liu, the nose of the aircraft appeared to slightly overshoot the designated stopping point near the jet bridge.

Liu further said that passengers inside the cabin heard a collision sound, and shortly afterwards, the aircraft's engine thrust was reversed. Video footage of the cabin display screen, recorded by the passenger, allegedly indicated that the left side of the aircraft had made contact with the jet bridge, as reported by Global Times.

Liu further stated that passengers remained onboard for more than half an hour following the incident before being allowed to disembark from the opposite side of the aircraft. Liu also claimed that each passenger was provided compensation of 300 yuan (approximately USD 43.94) by the airline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)