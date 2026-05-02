UP Madrasa Attendance Scam: Video Shows Plastic Cards Replacing Biometric Verification

A fresh controversy has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, where a video allegedly shows fake biometric attendance being marked at a state-aided madrasa. The footage reportedly shows teachers' attendance being recorded using plastic cards instead of actual thumb impressions. The incident has raised serious concerns about how attendance is monitored in aided madrasas.

यूपी के मदरसा में नकली बायोमेट्रिक लगाकर ली जा रही है सैलरी...@myogiadityanath कृपया इन मदरसों पर लगाम लगाओ जो फर्जी तरीके से सैलरी ले रहे है.. twitter/QTgU7VcSrE

- Pushpraj sharma (@ThePushprajX) May 2, 2026

ATTENDANCE JIHADA case of fake biometric attendance by“ghost teachers” has come to light in a government-aided madrasa in Barabanki. Former NCPCR chairperson and NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo shared a video alleging that attendance is being marked for teachers who are not even... twitter/4Y7XqEZYUm

- Comman Man (@CommanMan777589) April 30, 2026

Madrasa identified in Barabanki

Sources identified the institution as Islamia School in Maila Reganj, Barabanki. The madrasa reportedly has around two dozen teachers, according to a report by India Today.

In the viral video, names of several teachers can be seen written on plastic cards. These cards are then placed on the biometric machine to mark attendance.

Officials suspect that attendance may have been recorded even when some teachers were absent.

Salary concerns emerge

Biometric attendance is compulsory in all state-aided madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. Attendance records are checked by district minority welfare officers before salaries are released.

If fake attendance is confirmed, it could mean salaries were paid based on manipulated records. This has made the case even more serious.

System loopholes exposed

Officials say the biometric system used in the madrasa does not appear to be linked to Aadhaar or any real-time online verification system.

Attendance records are reportedly printed and submitted manually. Experts believe this offline process creates loopholes that can be easily exploited.

They have also pointed to limited inspections and the lack of face authentication as major weaknesses.

Similar case surfaced earlier

This is the second such case in recent days. A similar incident was recently reported in Jaunpur, where fake attendance was allegedly marked using thumb impressions of a madrasa manager's family members.

That investigation is still underway.

The latest case has once again highlighted the need for stronger safeguards.

NHRC takes notice

The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the Barabanki case. Its involvement has added further weight to the investigation.

Earlier court directions had also recommended online authentication systems in madrasas to prevent such misuse.

Officials order enquiry

UP Joint Director Son Kumar confirmed that biometric attendance is mandatory. He said attendance reports are prepared at the district level and salaries are released only after verification.

"The Barabanki case will be investigated," he said.

Authorities have made it clear that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found.

Public reaction to viral video

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Many users have demanded strict action against those responsible. Several called for tighter monitoring and better use of technology to stop such fraud in future.