Hyderabad Hosts Grand Yoga Mahotsav, Sets Bhujangasana World Record

The city of Hyderabad witnessed a grand celebration of yoga as thousands of enthusiasts gathered for Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2026. The event, organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, was held at the serene spiritual centre, Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Record-Breaking Participation

According to the Ministry of Ayush, over 6,000 participants performed Bhujangasana in unison at Kanha Shanti Vanam, setting a historic record and marking a significant milestone as the event entered the Asia Book of Records for the largest gathering performing the asana simultaneously. This reflects the spirit of collective participation and shared wellness promoted through Yoga.

Yoga for a 'Viksit Bharat'

The programme was attended by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy. Addressing the gathering, Reddy stated, "Yoga is not merely India's ancient heritage but a priceless gift to humanity. Today, leaders, professionals, and people across the world practice Yoga and benefit from it."

Highlighting the role of Yoga in nation-building, he said, "For India to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must build a healthy, peaceful, and disciplined society. Yoga offers a practical and cost-effective solution to modern-day challenges such as stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and pollution." He further added that Hyderabad, already recognised globally for innovation and technology, should also emerge as a global hub for Yoga and holistic wellness.

Global Movement and Future Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, stated, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, yoga has evolved into a global movement for holistic well-being, promoting physical health, mental clarity, and emotional balance." Emphasising India's growing role in wellness and health tourism, he said that yoga has strengthened India's identity as a global centre for wellness and holistic healthcare.

Highlighting the newly launched Yoga 365 initiative, he said, "Through the Yoga 365 campaign, the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with Habuild and MDNIY, is encouraging citizens to make Yoga an integral part of their daily lives." A 100-day free Yoga training programme is being conducted until June 21, targeting participation of over one lakh individuals and offering Yog Mitra certification. The Minister announced that the next Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 25-day countdown to IDY 2026, will be organised at Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, symbolising the confluence of India's cultural heritage, architecture, and wellness traditions. The Minister also appreciated the efforts of Heartfulness Institution and the Yoga Certification Board for conducting Yoga sessions over six months during World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, acknowledged the contribution of the Heartfulness Institute and stated, "Kanha Shanti Vanam reflects the peace and balance that Yoga seeks to cultivate. This gathering is intended to ignite a nationwide movement towards health and unity."

Programme Highlights and Global Presence

The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), President, Heartfulness; D. K. Aruna, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; along with other distinguished dignitaries from the Ministry of Ayush, state administration, and leading Yoga institutions.

A key highlight of the Yoga Mahotsav was the mass demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The session was led by Prof. (Dr.) Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, along with MDNIY Yoga instructors. After CYP practice, a Heartfulness Meditation session was led by Daaji.

The event marks a significant milestone in the nationwide build-up to IDY 2026, to be observed on June 21. Other highlights of the programme included a Natyayoga performance and a Yoga fusion presentation by a Korean team. Dignitaries and representatives from embassies, consulates, and international organisations from more than 20 countries, including Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Bulgaria, Cuba, Namibia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, participated in the 50-day countdown event, reflecting the growing global footprint of Yoga.

The Yoga Mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam marks a significant step ahead of IDY 2026, reaffirming the Government of India's commitment to promoting holistic health, wellness, and sustainable living through Yoga.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)