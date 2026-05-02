BJP Threatening Our Women, Cadre In Bengal, Alleges Abhishek Banerjee

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Threats, Rejects Exit Polls

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to threaten the party's cadre, including women, in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Addressing the counting agents via video conferencing, Abhishek Banerjee encouraged party workers to stand up against the BJP's "unfair means" to influence the elections.

"BJP is attempting to threaten our people, women, through central forces. Every gram, lane they went and assaulted women. Didn't spare kids. A certain section of media is also helping them," he said. "They will try all their might to use unfair means, but we have stopped them throughout, and we will continue to do so," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee also rejected the exit polls that have projected the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, stating that even they don't believe that they are forming a government. "Exit polls, which are shown by the media, even the BJP does not believe they are forming the government. They are aware of the reality. I want to put this on record that TMC will get more seats in comparison to 2021." He said.

Mamata Banerjee Calls Exit Polls 'Stock Market Ploy'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressed the counting agents, dismissing the exit poll projections and recognising them as an attempt to "manipulate the stock market."

"We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now." She further accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing brutality against TMC workers and affirmed that the affected will be rewarded. "The party in the coming days will reward those who faced the brutality of the CAPF," she said.

Repolling Sees High Turnout Amid Tight Security

The remarks come amid ongoing repolling across two constituencies in South 24 Paraganas district after reports of alleged manipulation with EVMs emerged at several polling booths. The voter turnout for the repolling across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly has hit 72.5%, while the 4 booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly recorded a turnout of 72.36%, taking the combined turnout to 72.43% till 3 PM on Saturday amid the ongoing repolling in the South 24 Paraganas district in West Bengal.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process. The micro-observers are keeping a close watch on the polling, while monitoring is being done from the Kolkata Election Commission office.

Exit Polls Project BJP Lead in West Bengal

Meanwhile, exit poll numbers projected an interesting tussle in West Bengal, with the BJP ahead in most of the projections. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others.

The previous two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies. The counting of the polls is scheduled for May 4 (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)