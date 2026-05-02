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Delhi Judge Dies By Suicide At Safdarjung Residence, Say Police

Delhi Judge Dies By Suicide At Safdarjung Residence, Say Police


2026-05-02 10:09:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Judge Aman Kumar Sharma has died by suicide in the Safdarjung area. He was found hanging. Further details awaited: Delhi Police

More details awaited

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Live Mint

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