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Ukraine Records Specific Activity On Belarussian Border - Zelensky

Ukraine Records Specific Activity On Belarussian Border - Zelensky


2026-05-02 10:03:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in his video address published on Facebook.

Zelensky said that the day before there had been rather specific activity on sections of the border between Ukraine and Belarus from the Belarusian side. He added that everything was being carefully monitored and kept under control, and that Ukraine would respond if necessary. He stressed that Ukraine was ready to defend its people and its sovereignty, and that everyone being drawn into any aggressive activity against Ukraine had to understand this.

Ukraine is also preparing new sanctions decisions - several sanctions packages - for today and the near future.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia launches approximately 1,600 drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs, and three missiles at

Zelensky added that Ukraine continued its work with partners in Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf, and other parts of the world, cooperating with all those capable of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and boosting its economic strength. He emphasized that Ukraine expected meaningful results from the negotiations in May.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky signed a new sanctions package, including measures against entities from Belarus.

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