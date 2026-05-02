Bengal: Re-Polling In 15 Booths Ends Peacefully Turnout At 86.90 Pc​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The re-polling for 15 polling booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, which started at 7 a.m. on Saturday, has concluded peacefully at 6 p.m. under blanket security coverage of central forces, assisted by personnel from the state police forces, with not a single report or complaint of poll-related tension, violence, or disruption surfacing from anywhere.​

The average polling percentage across all 15 polling booths combined stood at 86.90 till 5 p.m. The average polling percentage for the 11 polling booths under the Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituency stood at 86.11 till 5 p.m.​

On the other hand, the average polling percentage in the four polling booths under Diamond Harbour constituency had been 87.60 till the same period, as per figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal.​

The final polling percentage can be determined after the final tabulation, either later on Saturday or on Sunday morning. However, an insider from the Chief Electoral Officer's office said they expect the final average polling percentage across the 15 polling booths that went for re-polling to cross 90, which is quite high for re-polling.​

On Saturday, re-polling took place at booths 46, 126, 127, 128, 142, 214, 215, 216, 230, 231, 232 in Magrahat (Paschim), and at booths 117, 179, 194, 243 in Diamond Harbour.​

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal this time broke all records since independence, with the average polling percentage in the two phases on April 23 and April 29 touching 93 per cent.​

Nationally, the previous record for the highest polling percentage was set in Tripura in 2013, when it reached 91.82 per cent.​

In West Bengal, the previous polling percentage was in the 2011 Assembly elections, the year that marked the end of the 34-year Left Front regime in the state and the beginning of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime.​

The vote count will take place on May 4, and the results will be announced on the same day. Most of the exit poll predictions this time, except two, had predicted the end of the 15-year Trinamool Congress regime and the beginning of the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in West Bengal.​